Man detained after police fire Taser during incident inside grounds of Parliament

A man was arrested by armed police inside the grounds of the Palace of Westminster on Tuesday.

Officers fired a Taser during the incident by the Carriage Gates entrance to the Houses of Parliament.

The incident is not initially thought to be terror related but police say investigations are continuing.

The Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested "on suspicion of trespassing at a protected site" at 11.55am.

"Enquiries into the circumstances continue," Scotland Yard said.