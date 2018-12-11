What the papers say – December 11

One story dominates the front pages on Tuesday after Theresa May opted to postpone a vote on her Brexit deal indefinitely. The Times reports Mrs May will “beg” European leaders for help in rescuing her blueprint, with Downing Street said to be “pinning its hopes” on other European leaders to avoid a hard border between the UK and Ireland.

The Daily Telegraph riffs on Margaret Thatcher’s 1980 conference speech with the headline “The lady is for turning”, with the paper reporting there are fears Brexit could be delayed.

The Guardian calls Mrs May “desperate” and says the Prime Minister will attempt to salvage her Brexit deal and her premiership through European diplomacy.

The Financial Times also runs with the Brexit latest, pointing out the pound has hit an 18-month low.

The Metro reports on the unlikely meeting of minds of Jacob Rees-Mogg and Jeremy Corbyn who have said the PM must “govern or resign”.

The i runs with the headline “Mayday!”, saying there is anger on both sides of the Commons.

The Independent reports European leaders saying they will not renegotiate after Mrs May shelved Tuesday’s planned vote.

The Daily Mirror says Mrs May is “running scared” and reports she is returning to Brussels to renegotiate her “hated” deal with the EU.

The Sun says the Prime Minister is “well and truly stuffed” after shelving the vote which will “condemn Britain to continuing chaos and crisis through Christmas and into the New Year”.

The Daily Mail says Mrs May’s tour to Europe is the “last roll of the dice”.

The Daily Express says the EU has a choice between a “better deal or no deal”.

And the Daily Star reports on Harry Redknapp’s success on I’m A Celeb.