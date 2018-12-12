'Enough is enough' - Prince Charles issues rallying cry to tackle knife crime and youth violence

Charles and Harry at Clarence House Credit: PA

Renewed effort to “make a dent” in the scourge of knife crime and the youth violence responsible for “appalling” human disasters is needed, Prince Charles has said. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex held a summit at Clarence House where they gathered together experts, former gang members, bereaved families, celebrity supporters and charity bosses to discuss solutions to the issues.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The heir to the throne suggested more vocational training opportunities and after-school activities were needed for those who may find themselves drawn into gangs or violence. He told invited guests, including Prince’s Trust ambassadors actor Tom Hardy, rapper Tinie Tempah and England football manager Gareth Southgate: “There must be better ways if we’re going to prevent all these appalling disasters and tragedies happening to so many people’s families. “This is a thing which seems unacceptable, frankly, we should say enough is enough, this time we are really going to make a dent in this for the sake of so many young, so many families.”

Tom Hardy was one one of the celebrity supporters. Credit: PA

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has insisted the tide is turning against the rise in violent crime. But she has admitted it would take a long time to tackle the 180 violent gangs in London that are dragging children into crime. She was speaking as the number of homicides in London so far in 2018 hit 125, the highest figure for a calendar year this decade.

England football manager Gareth Southgate was one of the attendees. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Charles called for better vocational education to “help provide what is needed for all those people who don’t find a strictly academic course”. “It seems to me we need to find better ways of helping people in that adolescent transition period to be able to take part in exciting, adventurous, constructive, sometimes risky – if you can get past health and safety – opportunities. “Because at that age people are more aggressive, they’re more energetic, you need to find a way of helping to channel that – boxing clubs are a brilliant way of doing that.”

Prince Charles shared a joke with Tinie Tempah. Credit: Steve Parsons/PA