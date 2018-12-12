Chrissy Teigen says she ‘cannot grasp’ UK politics and British people relate

Chrissy Teigen is as baffled by Brexit as most British people. Credit: AP

As the UK remains in the midst of Brexit chaos, American model and author Chrissy Teigen echoed the thoughts of the majority of the British public as she admitted that she doesn’t understand what is going on. Shortly after a no-confidence vote was announced on Theresa May’s leadership of the Conservative Party, Teigen took to Twitter to say: “One of my goals for 2019 is to understand UK politics. I read and read and try and learn but my brain cannot grasp it.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Brits on social media clearly understood where she was coming from, with celebrities and political reporters confessing they were in the same boat. Singer Myleene Klass replied to the original tweet, saying: “No-one gets it here either.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Comedian Sue Perkins had a similar response, telling Teigen: “Don’t worry, we can’t grasp it either…”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Perhaps worryingly, political reporters also seemed to agree with Ms Teigen, arguing that politicians themselves may not even fully understand Brexit. Alan White, news editor at Buzzfeed UK, said: “Congratulations, you’re eligible for a select committee role just for trying.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Writer Lexi Rose responded with reference to an incident on Monday when MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle grabbed the parliamentary mace in protest at Brexit, “Have a read about how you can grab the mace (a big gold stick) mid-debate and really upset everyone by doing so. It’s so British, it hurts,” she wrote. “Oh wow you weren’t lying it really is quite big,” Teigen said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And when another Twitter user responded jokingly that Brits cast their votes by “going to the nearest woods, finding the tallest oak tree and burying our ballots in holes beneath them”, Teigen replied appreciatively, saying: “This is all very good to know.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Theresa May is awaiting the verdict of Conservative MPs after the threshold of 48 letters of no confidence was passed, triggering a ballot on the leadership. Mrs May needs the votes of 158 MPs to remain as Conservative leader, the position she has vowed to fight for “with everything I’ve got”. The UK is scheduled to leave the European Union at 11pm on March 29. There were some attempts to explain the current political situation but Ms Teigen appeared none the wiser, tweeting: “This is harder to understand than super smash bros!!! LOL LOL THATS CALLED A CALLBACK IN SHOWBIZ GUYS lol lol lol.”