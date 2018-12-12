Cycling: Future of Team Sky in doubt with Sky to pull out at end of 2019

Team Sky's Chris Froome (right) and Geraint Thomas in 2015. Credit: PA

The future of Team Sky is in doubt after their principal backer announced it would end its ownership and sponsorship at the end of 2019. Team Sky have been among the most successful teams in their nine-year history to date, winning 322 races, including eight Grand Tours. They delivered the first ever British winner of the Tour de France in Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2012 and have gone on to win six of the last seven editions.

But on Wednesday morning Sky announced it would walk away next year, with the decision coming in the wake of a £30 billion takeover by US cable TV company Comcast earlier this year. Team Sky had appeared confident that takeover would have little impact on them, and in recent months handed new long-term contracts to Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and 21-year-old emerging talent Egan Bernal. Press Association Sport understands Sky's decision came as a shock to Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford, with staff and riders told during a training camp in Mallorca.

While Sky will be moving on at the end of next year, the team is open minded about the future and the potential of working with a new partner, should the right opportunity present itself. For now, I would like to thank all Team Sky riders and staff, past and present - and above all the fans who have supported us on this adventure. We aren't finished yet by any means. There is another exciting year of racing ahead of us and we will be doing everything we can to deliver more Team Sky success in 2019. – Sir Dave Brailsford

Wholesale changes of sponsorship and backing are common in road cycling, and Sky's 10-year association is a long one by comparison to most. But the likelihood of the team finding backers with the same deep pockets of Sky, who made them the best funded in the sport, seems slim given the struggle other successful teams like Quick-Step Floors and BMC Racing have faced when seeking new sponsors of their own. Team Sky's budget was estimated to be around £37million last season.

Sky had also sponsored British Cycling, but ended a partnership which began in 2008 at the end of 2016. Team Sky was launched in 2010 with the goal of winning the Tour de France with a British rider within five years.

