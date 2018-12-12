Forever a Kiwi: Family release emotional statement after Grace Millane death

The family of British backpacker Grace Millane have said their “whole world turned upside down” after the disappearance of the 22-year-old. The body of Ms Millane was formally identified on Wednesday after she went missing from a hostel in Auckland, New Zealand, on December 1. Officers said Ms Millane’s family were “in the process of organising to take her home” as their investigation into the circumstances of her death continue. Her family said: “Grace went off to travel the world in mid-October and arrived in New Zealand on the 20th November.

Grace Millane was travelling in New Zealand when she went missing Credit: Auckland City Police/PA

“By the amount of pictures and messages we received, she clearly loved this country, its people and the lifestyle. “We all hope that what has happened to Grace will not deter even one person from venturing out into the world and discovering their own OE (overseas experience).”

Calling the crime “heinous”, the family also paid tribute to investigating officers for completing a “concise, stringent and thorough investigation”. They added: “We would like to thank the people of New Zealand for their outpouring of love, numerous messages, tributes and compassion. “Grace was not born here and only managed to stay a few weeks, but you have taken her to your hearts and in some small way she will forever be a Kiwi.”