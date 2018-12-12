Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to three years in prison

Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison.

He had pleaded guilty to charges including breaking campaign finance laws, lying to Congress and tax fraud.

The judge said said Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for his crimes, one of which was arranging illicit payments to silence women who posed a risk to Trump's presidential campaign.

US District Judge William H Pauley III rejected arguments by Cohen's lawyers that he should be spared jail time because he cooperated in multiple federal investigations involving Trump.

Cohen said his "blind loyalty" to Trump made him feel a duty to "cover up" the president's "dirty deeds".