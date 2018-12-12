Google’s ‘top trends’ of 2018: Meghan and Roxanne Pallett get Brits searching

The Duchess of Sussex and actress Roxanne Pallett were the “top trending” people in the UK in 2018, Google has announced. The technology company’s Year In Search project compared the UK public’s search habits this year to that in 2017 and compiled lists of the people and subjects that saw the biggest relative increases in interest. While Meghan’s name was top of the chart for individuals, “royal wedding” – a search that spiked during her wedding to Prince Harry – was also the top trending news event in the country.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding. Credit: PA

Ms Pallett made headlines in September after claiming fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestant Ryan Thomas had hurt her by punching her, in an exchange which many viewers defended as play fighting. After quitting the show, she said she felt she was “the most hated girl in Britain”.

The top trending search query overall in the UK was the World Cup, in a year in which the England football team reached the semi-finals of the tournament. The film Black Panther and video game Fortnite also made the top 10 queries, having both enjoyed runaway success in 2018.

Fans in Hyde Park, London, react as England lose after extra time in the FIFA World Cup semi final match between Croatia and England.