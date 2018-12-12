Grace Millane: Body of British backpacker formally identified

The body of British backpacker Grace Millane has been formally identified, police in New Zealand have said.

Ms Millane, 22, went missing from a hostel in Auckland on December 1 and a body was found in the Waitakere Ranges on Sunday.

Officers said on Wednesday morning that identification has taken place and Ms Millane’s family were “in the process of organising to take her home”.

A 26-year-old man, who cannot be named, has been charged with murder and appeared in an Auckland court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said: “Work continues to piece together exactly what happened to Grace, as we build a timeline of the circumstances.”

Officers said they have received “hundreds” of calls about the case and investigators are trying to establish a timeline of events.

On Monday, New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern gave an emotional apology to Ms Millane’s family, saying: “Your daughter should have been safe here, and she wasn’t, and I’m sorry for that.”

“I cannot imagine the grief of her family and what they would be experiencing and feeling right now.”

Detectives said they had identified a “location of interest” after the investigation led them to a spot on Scenic Drive, a country road about 12 miles west of Auckland city centre, on Saturday night.