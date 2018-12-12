Irish employment level jumps by 60,000

The number of people in work rose by over 60,000 last year as Ireland’s labour market continues to grow. Official figures show that 2.19 million people were in employment in 2017, according to the 2018 National Skills Bulletin. Employment growth was particularly strong in construction, accommodation and food and the education sector. Carried out by a team of labour market economists and researchers, the report shows that approximately 400,000 people started a new role last year.

Produced by Solas, the Further Education and Training Authority, the bulletin examines demand and supply within the Irish labour market at occupational level. The findings show that the number of people employed in construction increased by 12,300 while the number working within the accommodation and food sector rose by 13,400. The education sector also saw an increase of 11,400 people which included lecturers, secondary school teachers and education support teachers. Industry demand for certain skills was high, with vacancies identified across a range of occupations including IT, science, healthcare and construction. Joe McHugh, Minister for Education and Skills, launched the report on Wednesday. He said: “The National Skills Bulletin provides an essential source of information on the labour market in Ireland and the skills needs of the economy.

