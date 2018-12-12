Nancy Pelosi set to become House speaker after deal with party rebels

Nancy Pelosi has all but ensured that she will be elected House speaker in January by agreeing to limit how long she would serve in the post to no more than four additional years.

The California Democrat said in a written statement on Wednesday that she is “comfortable” with the plan.

Moments after she released her statement, seven rebellious Democrats said they would now back her for the post that would put her second in line to the presidency after vice-president Mike Pence.