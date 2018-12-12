New mother dies after collapsing while ‘lost’ in hospital

A new mother has died in hospital after she reportedly got lost and collapsed as she returned to her ward from seeing her premature son.

A search was launched after Amanda Cox was reported missing from Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at around 5pm on Monday.

She was found within the hospital at around 10pm that evening.

The Edinburgh Evening News reports that the new mother, who had given birth to a premature baby boy four days earlier, was found in a rarely used stairwell having suffered a suspected haemorrhage.