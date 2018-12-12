Quality street: Clean up after tonne of chocolate spills onto road in Germany

A street in Germany was paved in chocolate for a few hours after a spillage at a factory.

Firefighters were called to clear up the mess, which risked leaving traffic choc-a-block on the street in Westoennen in the west of the country.

The liquid chocolate quickly solidified after it overflowed and spilled onto the street on Monday night, with firefighters using shovels, hot water and torches to clear it up.

A spokesperson said the street was closed for around two hours after a tonne of the chocolate flowed out of the DreiMeister factory.