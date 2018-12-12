Skywalker gibbon and ‘toad from Middle Earth’ among Greater Mekong discoveries

A gibbon with a Star Wars name and a “toad from Middle Earth” are among newly discovered species in Asia’s Greater Mekong documented by scientists in 2017. Some 157 species new to science in Cambodia, Laos, Burma, Thailand and Vietnam were described by last year by researchers who had ventured into jungles, mountains, rivers and grasslands to make the discoveries. A new report, New Species On The Block from WWF, reveals the three mammals, 23 fish, 14 amphibians, 26 reptiles and 91 plant species discovered for the first time. The newly discovered species include a tiny toad with sharp horns that was named after an elf due to its discovery in a foggy, mountainous, mossy “elfin forest” in Vietnam. The horns and the place it is found have led some to liken it to a toad from Lord Of The Rings’ Middle Earth.

A tiny toad ‘from Middle Earth’ has been described by scientists in 2017 Credit: Nikolay A Poyarkov/WWF/PA

And the Skywalker hoolock gibbon has been described as a new species, after a decade’s work, and is now listed as one of the top 25 most endangered primates on the planet. The gibbon was given its name due to its ability to move through the forest canopy and scholarly history in China which often regarded the animals as having noble or mystical characteristics. A pancake shaped catfish from Burma, a leaf-toed gecko with “racing stripes” from its snout to the tip of its tail found in Thailand and a bat with frosted tips “hair” are among the other discoveries.

A bat with a ‘hairstyle’ with frosted tips has been discovered in Burma Credit: Pipat Soisook/WWF/PA