Manhunt after three killed in Strasbourg Christmas market shooting

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

Hundreds of police are hunting a gunman who killed three people near a Christmas market in Strasbourg on Tuesday evening. French anti-terror police are investigating the shooting, with interior minister Christophe Castaner saying 350 officers are hunting for the man who was already known to security services. The 29-year-old alleged gunman, from the city in eastern France and named in French media as Cherif C, has served prison sentences in France and Germany for common law offences. He exchanged fire with armed officers as he "sowed terror", Mr Castaner said. The suspect was shot and injured by soldiers guarding the Christmas market, but he escaped in a taxi, BFM TV said. In the wake of the attack, which also left 11 people injured, five of whom are in a critical condition, the French government has increased its security alert to the highest level.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SUSPECT

He has been named in the French media as Cherif C, who was born in Strasbourg in February 1989.

The suspect was subject of a 'fiche S', literally an S card, which is used by police to flag someone who is considered a threat to national security. Although not grounds for arrest, a fiche S allows surveillance.

Interior minister Christophe Castaner said the suspect was known to police services and had served time in prison in France and Germany for common law offences.

BFMTV said the suspect was known to be part of radicalised networks in Strasbourg and was a "repeat offender" and a "delinquent".

His home was subject of a search on Tuesday morning as part of investigations into a robbery. He was not in but grenades were found.

German border police searched cars leaving Strasbourg as they crossed the bridge over River Rhine to Kehl in Germany as the manhunt continued. Mr Castaner said: "Three hundred and fifty police and gendarmes are currently on the ground to apprehend the suspect, supported by two helicopters, the RAID (French anti-terror police), the BRI (anti-gang brigade) and the Sentinel force. "The government has decided to move the security level to 'Emergency Attack' with stricter controls at the borders, and the implementation of reinforced controls on all the Christmas markets that are taking place in France to avoid the risk of copycat attacks." Stephane Morisse, from the FGP Police union, said authorities investigating a robbery went to the alleged gunman's Strasbourg home earlier on Tuesday, but he was not there. The gunman was said to have entered central Strasbourg via the Corbeau bridge to the south of the city centre, before heading to Rue des Orfevres, a popular shopping street close to the cathedral, where he opened fire at around 8pm local time (7pm GMT).

The gunman was said to have entered central Strasbourg via the Corbeau bridge. Credit: PA

It is understood the Foreign Office has not yet received any reports of British nationals caught up in the shooting. In the aftermath, residents were urged to stay indoors and the nearby European Parliament was placed on lockdown. Antonio Tajani, the president of the parliament, said: "This parliament will not be intimidated by terrorist or criminal attacks. Let us move on. We will continue to work and react strengthened by freedom and democracy against terrorist violence." Fans attending a basketball game were also kept behind and began to sing the French national anthem in "homage to the victims". Labour MEP Richard Corbett said he was in a restaurant where people were locked in as police searched for the shooter. He said he was later able to safely return to his hotel.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The mayor of Strasbourg Roland Ries said the Christmas market will be closed on Wednesday and flags will be lowered to half-mast. He tweeted: "A book of condolences will be opened at the Town Hall from today. "I want to thank the people of Strasbourg and visitors to the city for their patience and understanding." President Emmanuel Macron, who attended a Interdepartmental Crisis Centre meeting, left without speaking to reporters but later tweeted the "solidarity of the entire nation" is with Strasbourg, the victims and their families".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

France has been hit by several extremist attacks in recent years, including the 2015 Paris shootings which left 130 people dead and wounded hundreds more. In 2016 a truck was driven into Bastille Day crowds in Nice, killing 86 people and leaving hundreds injured. Twelve people were killed and 48 were injured when a man drove a truck into crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin in 2016.