Rumours are swirling around Westminster of a leadership coup against Theresa May with Owen Paterson the latest MP to say he has written to 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady.

But what do we know about the historic group?

– What is the 1922 Committee?

Also known as “the ’22″, the committee of all backbench Conservative MPs meets weekly when the House of Commons is sitting. When the party is in opposition, frontbenchers are allowed to attend, although the leader cannot.

When the party is in government and the leader attends, members are said to bang their desks in approval when the chief arrives.