Worst street for broadband almost 2,000 times slower than the fastest – survey

The UK’s worst street for broadband speed is almost 2,000 times slower than the fastest, an annual survey has found. Greenmeadows Park in Bamfurlong, Gloucestershire has average downloads speeds of 0.14 megabits per second (Mbps), 1,899 times slower than Abdon Avenue in Birmingham which boasts average speeds of 265.89Mbps, uSwitch found. The speeds mean Greenmeadows Park residents would need to set aside more than 102 hours to download a two-hour HD film on Netflix and at least 38 hours to download a 45-minute HD TV show, while those living on Abdon Avenue would take less than four minutes to download the same film and just 72 seconds to download the same TV show.

The average speed in the UK is 46.2Mbps, yet a quarter (26.3%) of homes struggle with speeds of less than 10Mbps and one in eight (13.3%) crawl along below 5Mbps, the comparison site’s study shows. The South West dominates the speed rankings – five of the UK’s fastest streets are in Devon, Dorset, Cornwall and Wiltshire – while nine of the slowest streets can be found north of the Mersey, including in South Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, North Yorkshire, Scotland and Merseyside. The number of broadband users enjoying faster speeds is growing with nearly a third (31%) now getting speeds of 30-plus Mbps, up from less than a quarter (22%) three years ago.