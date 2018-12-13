- ITV Report
British couple reunited with lost engagement ring stuck below grate and NYP officers
A British couple who dropped an engagement ring down a grate in New York have been reunited with the item and the officers who recovered it.
Newly-engaged John Drennan and his fiancee Daniella became the subject of a police hunt when CCTV showed the ring getting away shortly after he popped the question.
On Thursday the couple appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show - having been identified earlier this month - where they were in for another shock.
Having regaled details of the incident, which happened on November 30, Ellen invited the two officers involved on stage who returned the ring to the couple.
With the couple visibly in shock, one of the officers said: "I think you dropped something."
After embracing both of them, Mr Drennan got down on one knee and proposed for a second time.
In tears, his fiancee said yes.
One of the officers said: "Eight dollars goes a long way these days, we got you some ring adjusters."
The pair told the show that they now plan to marry in June 2020.