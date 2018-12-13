Canadian entrepreneur feared detained in China

A second Canadian man is feared detained in China in what appears to be retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a top executive of telecommunications giant Huawei.

Canada’s Global Affairs department on Wednesday said Michael Spavor, an entrepreneur who is one of the only Westerners to have met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, had gone missing in China.

Mr Spavor’s disappearance follows China’s detention of a former Canadian diplomat in Beijing earlier this week.

“We have been unable to make contact (with Spavor) since he let us know he was being questioned by Chinese authorities,” Global Affairs spokesman Guillaume Berube said.

“We are working very hard to ascertain his whereabouts and we continue to raise this with the Chinese government.”

Mr Spavor is a fluent Korean speaker with longstanding ties to the North through his company, Paektu Cultural Exchange.