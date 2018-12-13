- ITV Report
-
Driver survives five hours in icy California river before being rescued
A man survived five hours submerged in icy water after crashing car into a river.
Michael Finn, 28, was found alive inside the car when emergency officers removed the vehicle from California's Klamath River.
Emergency services were called at around 5:20am on Wednesday after a car was spotted submerged in the river.
When officers from the California Highway Patrol and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene they found a red Ford Fusion in the water and began work to pull it out of the water with the help of a tow truck.
The vehicle was removed just before 8am, more than two and a half hours after the emergency call where they found the 28-year-old.
Mr Finn told officers he believed he had crashed at around 3am, around five hours before the rescue.
He was able to survive by breathing from a pocket of air inside the car and was taken to a local medical centre where he was treated for exposure.