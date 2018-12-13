Driver survives five hours in icy California river before being rescued

A man survived five hours submerged in icy water after crashing car into a river.

Michael Finn, 28, was found alive inside the car when emergency officers removed the vehicle from California's Klamath River.

Emergency services were called at around 5:20am on Wednesday after a car was spotted submerged in the river.

When officers from the California Highway Patrol and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene they found a red Ford Fusion in the water and began work to pull it out of the water with the help of a tow truck.