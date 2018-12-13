Seven killed as train crashes into overpass in Ankara

At least seven people have died after a high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

At least 46 people were also injured when the crash happened on Thursday morning as the train travelled from Ankara to Konya.

Rescue teams are searching for more survivors.

Ankara governor Vasip Sahin said the high-speed train crashed into an engine that was checking the tracks at Marsandiz station in Ankara.

“Our hope is that there are no other victims,” he said.

Private NTV television said at least two carraiges derailed. Parts of the overpass collapsed on to the train.

It was not immediately clear if a signalling problem caused the crash. Mr Sahin said a technical inspection has begun.

In July, 10 people were killed and more than 70 injured when most of a passenger train derailed in north-western Turkey, after torrential rain caused part of the tracks to collapse.

Last month, 15 people were injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train in the central province of Sivas.