- ITV Report
-
Greasy suspect found stuck in abandoned restaurant vent
A man has been rescued after spending two days trapped in a grease vent at an abandoned Chinese restaurant in California.
Emergency services were called to the building in San Lorenzo after someone heard cries for help.
When authorities arrived they found the 29-year-old man covered in grease and oil trapped in a metal duct running from the roof to the kitchen.
The man was unable to move and was suffering from dehydration.
Police believe he may have been trying to burgle the abandoned restaurant.
Firefighters were able to free him after about an hour and he was taken to hospital.
Sergeant Ray Kelly said it was likely the man "wound not have survived another day" if he had not been found.
"At this time, we are conducting a trespassing and vandalism investigation," Sgt Kelly said.
"It is unknown if the suspect intended to commit a burglary. The case will be submitted to the district attorney."