How you'll be directly affected by a no-deal Brexit

As demonstrated in this Banksy mural, exiting the European Union might leave some cracks. Credit: PA

With MPs refusing to back Theresa May's Brexit plan and the EU saying it won't renegotiate, the prospect of a no-deal exit from the European Union is looming larger than ever. The prime minister has repeatedly said "no deal is better than a bad deal", although many in Parliament are desperate to avoid it happening. But if the UK really does 'crash out' of the European Union without a deal, how will you be affected?

Travel changes

UK passport may no longer automatically grant UK citizens visa-free travel. Credit: PA

The most obvious and direct impact of a no-deal Brexit on you will be your ability to travel to and from EU nations. As things stand, under the free movement of people agreement, Brits can travel as a tourist or a worker, visa-free, to any country in the 'Schengen area'. Regardless of what kind of deal is achieved, as the UK looks to control immigration, an impact on EU travel is inevitable, however if there is no deal at all there could be several immediate changes. In the worst case flights between the UK and EU could be grounded as British airlines would have to gain permission from individual European countries to fly to them.

They could also lose the automatic right to fly between two European cities such as Berlin and Milan. Once on the continent UK citizens could also lose their new ability to use mobile phones without roaming charges - a right only awarded to EU citizens two years ago. Another travel benefit you could be set to lose is your ability to drive in the continent using only their UK driving licence. If there is no deal it may be necessary to obtain an International Driving Permit.

Food and shopping changes

In a no-deal scenario supermarkets may be forced into stockpiling to avoid a lack of food products. Credit: PA

Buying things is a fundamental part of everyday life for most people in the UK, so it is hard to imagine a change to any aspect of 'consumerism'. Of course there was a time when the UK did not rely on a supply chain between itself and the EU, however since joining the Union in 1973 it has played an integral part in the way we shop. If there is no deal supermarkets may be forced to stockpile products in order to make sure, as former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said, that there is "adequate food supply". Consumers who buy goods from EU companies online may lose their right to take action against faulty or dangerous products in a no-deal scenario because UK courts may no longer be recognised. A little more unusual change could affect cigarette packaging. The EU owns the copyright on current warning images, meaning an alternative may need to be found.

Health changes

If the UK exits the EU without a deal in place then the price and supply of drugs could be affected. Credit: PA