Is Meghan Markle changing the royal family or are they changing her?

It’s been six months since Hollywood actor Meghan Markle took on her most ambitious role yet. From that day in May, when she joined the House of Windsor, through to her first overseas tour, the American's life has changed forever. ITV Tonight has followed the Duchess of Sussex’s first steps into royal life for a documentary, which airs on ITV at 7:30pm on Thursday.

Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in May sparked global interest.

As the humanitarian and proud feminist finds herself in a new world of protocol and etiquette, Julie Etchingham asks whether Meghan is changing the Royal Family or are they changing her? "I think for women, she gave us the option of a new way of doing things,” said broadcaster and campaigner June Sarpong MBE after a wedding that broke with some traditions. "Why do you have to have someone walk you down the aisle? Why can't you do it yourself?" she said. Tonight also spoke to Bishop Michael Curry, the Presiding Bishop of the American Episcopal Church, about his memorable sermon.

Bishop Michael Curry said the royal couple embodied the lesson of his sermon. Credit: PA

"I grew up in a world where the African American world of religious faith that has its origins in the experience of chattel slavery and the world of faith that has its origins in Anglican Christianity, I grew up with both of them," said Bishop Curry. "The miracle was that the message of the sermon was actually seen when we looked at them look at each other. They were the sermon!" The couple and their wedding day have become part of the landscape of 2018. At London’s Stockwell Playhouse the event has been incorporated into their annual pantomime, the popular children’s fairy tale Cinderella.

Mark Evans, the show’s producer, told ITV: "Every year, obviously, pantomime is quite synonymous with pop-culture references, and we couldn't ignore one of the largest televised events of this year, which of course was Harry and Meghan's wedding." For the Gospel group that performed at the service, The Kingdom Choir, it has been a life changing year. Their rendition of 'Stand By Me' was seen by an audience of millions at the wedding. Since then they have become famous around the world.

The singers from The Kingdom Choir have earned worldwide fame. Credit: ITV Tonight

They have also recorded their debut album, released in October, which they hope could be a contender for Christmas number one. Julie Etchingham caught up with them at their first UK concert since the Royal wedding to find out about how it all began and their memories of that career-defining day in May. "We realised it was unprecedented," the choir's founder, Karen Gibson, told her. "I mean, it's not every day that you see a black Gospel choir at a (royal) wedding."