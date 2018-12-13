Keira Knightley picks up OBE at Buckingham Palace

Keira Knightley has picked up an OBE for her services to drama and charity. The actress, known for starring in films such as Love Actually, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Atonement, received the honour from the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. She was joined by husband James Righton and her parents Sharman Macdonald and Will Knightley at the ceremony.

The actress her husband James Righton (left) and parents. Credit: PA

Knightley, who is the face of a Chanel perfume, wore a pale yellow suit and matching hat from the French fashion house, complete with a thick belt and bow around the collar of the shirt. Two-time Oscar nominee Knightley, 33, was named in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list as a recipient of the honour, more than 15 years after her breakthrough role in Bend It Like Beckham. Often considered a quintessential English rose character, the actress has portrayed women from across several centuries in a number of period dramas such as Pride & Prejudice, Anna Karenina and The Imitation Game.

The 33-year-old was presented with the honour by Prince Charles. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA