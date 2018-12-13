Love Actually star Keira Knightley to receive an OBE at Buckingham Palace

Keira Knightley will receive an OBE for her services to drama and charity at Buckingham Palace.

Knightley, who has starred in several blockbuster films since her breakthrough role in Bend It Like Beckham more than 15 years ago, was named in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Often considered a quintessential English rose character, 33-year-old Knightley has portrayed women from across several centuries in a number of period dramas such as Pride & Prejudice, Anna Kerenina and The Imitation Game.