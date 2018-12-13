Man who was Stephen Lawrence murder suspect attacked in prison

A man who was suspected of the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence has been attacked by a fellow inmate just days into his sentence for running a £3 million drugs plot, it has been reported.

Jamie Acourt was arrested after the racist stabbing of black teenager Mr Lawrence by a gang of white men in Eltham in 1993 but has always denied involvement.

The 42-year-old from Eltham, south east London, was jailed for nine years earlier this month for masterminding a two-year conspiracy to sell cannabis resin.

But less than a week into his sentence the 42-year-old was attacked by another prisoner at HMP Wandsworth.