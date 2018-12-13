Older people living alone 50% more likely to visit GP – report

Older people are 50% more likely to visit A&E if they live alone than if they live with someone else, a study has found. One in five people aged 65 or older who live alone visit their GP at least once a month, compared with around one in seven of those living with someone else, amid increased concern about loneliness and isolation among the elderly. Researchers believe there is potential to reduce pressure on strained A&E departments and GP services by treating loneliness, which can increase the likelihood of depression and heart disease. The study of 1,447 older people by the Health Foundation charity showed that mental health conditions were more prevalent in those living alone at more than one in four, compared with one in five for those living with another person.

“Today’s findings underline the fact that older people living alone have poorer health than those living with others, as well as more intensive health care needs,” said Kathryn Dreyer, principal data analyst at the Health Foundation. “With the number of older people living alone set to continue to grow, more needs to be done to help people stay healthy and to offer more support and care in the community. “An estimated nine million people across the UK, almost a fifth of the population, report feeling lonely, greatly increasing their risk of poor health. “We welcome the support for social prescribing set out by the Government already and hope to see further measures to address social isolation and loneliness in the forthcoming NHS long-term plan.” The findings come as similar research published by University College London showed regular visits to the cinema, theatre or museums could dramatically reduce the chances of older people becoming depressed.

Credit: Peter Byrne/PA