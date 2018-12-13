Pensioner left with 'nasty injuries' after being dragged along by car thief branded 'absolute coward' by police

Police have branded a thief an "absolute coward" after he left a pensioner suffering "nasty injuries" while stealing her car in a supermarket car park.

A man approached 79-year-old Beryl and grabbed her keys before stealing her car from a Morrisons car park in Greater Manchester.

The pensioner was approached by the thief around 8.55pm on Tuesday evening in Chadderton before he drove off in her her blue Vauxhall Astra.

As the offender drove away, the elderly woman was dragged along with the car causing serious injuries to her face and head.