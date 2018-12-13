- ITV Report
Pensioner left with 'nasty injuries' after being dragged along by car thief branded 'absolute coward' by police
Police have branded a thief an "absolute coward" after he left a pensioner suffering "nasty injuries" while stealing her car in a supermarket car park.
A man approached 79-year-old Beryl and grabbed her keys before stealing her car from a Morrisons car park in Greater Manchester.
The pensioner was approached by the thief around 8.55pm on Tuesday evening in Chadderton before he drove off in her her blue Vauxhall Astra.
As the offender drove away, the elderly woman was dragged along with the car causing serious injuries to her face and head.
Beryl was taken to hospital for treatment where she remains in a stable condition.
Great Manchester Police released photographs of her injuries and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Detective Sergeant Alex Wilkinson, of GMP’s Oldham borough, said: "Beryl received particularly nasty injuries in this incident, and she has been left terrified by what has happened to her.
"The man responsible for preying on an elderly woman is an absolute coward and we are doing everything we can to find him, but we need the public’s help.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Morrisons car park around 9pm on Tuesday evening who saw anyone acting suspiciously."
- Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4555 or 101, quoting incident number 2178 of 11/12/18