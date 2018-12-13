Council taxpayers to fund more than half of potential £1bn police funding boost says Home Secretary

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has announced the provisional police funding settlement for 2019/20. Credit: PA

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has announced a cash boost for police which could total nearly £1 billion. Council taxpayers will fund more than half of the potential £970 million rise, which the Government said would represent the largest overall increase since 2010. The announcement drew an immediate backlash, with one rank-and-file leader describing it as a "sticking plaster solution". Unveiling the provisional funding settlement of up to £14 billion for 2019/20, Mr Javid said demand pressures on police had risen this year as a result of "changing crime".

Council taxpayers money will fund more than half of the £970 million rise. Credit: PA

He said: "Since becoming Home Secretary I have been clear I would prioritise police funding, and today I have delivered on that promise. "Taken together, this substantial increase in police funding will enable forces to continue recruiting, fill crucial capability gaps such as in detectives, meet their genuine financial pressures, drive through efficiency programmes, and improve their effectiveness by preventing crime and delivering better outcomes for victims of crime." While most police force funding comes directly from central government, around 30% is drawn from council tax through the policing precept levy. Under the provisional settlement announced on Thursday, police and crime commissioners have been given the green light to ask for an additional £2 a month per band D household.

If all PCCs take up the option, this would generate around £510 million in additional funding, the Home Office said. The rest of the proposed year-on-year increase is comprised:

£59m Rise in counter-terrorism funding

£161m Increase in general government grants

£153m Increased pension costs

£90m Earmarked for capabilities to tackle serious and organised crime

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for finance Chief Constable Dave Thompson said: "The Government is right to recognise the serious pressures on policing mean we could not wait for a full spending review and further funding is needed now. "Increased flexibility through the council tax precept will give chief constables and police and crime commissioners the opportunity to address local issues - with many focusing on violent crime."

Chief Constable Thompson said increased flexibility through the council tax precept will give chief constables the opportunity to address local issues. Credit: PA

Shadow policing minister Louise Haigh said: "The simple truth is that because the Home Secretary cannot make the case within government for extra resources for the police, he passed his own political failure onto local ratepayers." Police Federation of England and Wales national chairman John Apter said: "The truth is that this appears to be a quick fix. "A sticking plaster solution that injects extra money in the short-term, but one which sees the burden falling unfairly on local council tax payers." Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Londoners will be furious at the Government's announcement today. "The additional funding represents a tiny fraction of the huge government cuts to the Met Police since 2010 and will mean the number of police officers in London will continue to fall over the years ahead."

