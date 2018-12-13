US Senate passes motion blaming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Jamal Khashoggi's death

The US Senate has passed a resolution saying Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Senators unanimously passed a resolution in a direct rebuke to the crown prince.

It calls for the Saudi Arabian government to “ensure appropriate accountability”.

It is unclear whether the House will consider the measure. Senators voted on it after President Donald Trump remained neutral on who is to blame for Mr Khashoggi’s death and praised the kingdom.

US intelligence officials have concluded that Mohammed bin Salman must have at least known of the plot.