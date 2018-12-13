Strasbourg Christmas market attacker killed in police shootout

Police have shot dead the suspect from the Strasbourg Christmas market gun rampage, according to reports.

French authorities cornered the man, believed to 29-year-old Chérif Chekatt, in a warehouse in Strasbourg where he was killed during a shootout on Thursday evening.

Chekatt's attack on Tuesday left three people dead and 13 others injured, including five critically.

French and German authorities had engaged in a massive search to find him after he initially escaped.

The suspect, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, was found in the Neudorf neighborhood of the city armed with a knife and pistol, officials said.

