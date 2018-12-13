Strasbourg Christmas market gunman ‘wanted dead or alive’

Chérif Chekatt is being hunted by police across the German/French border. Credit: AP

Police are continuing to hunt for the suspected Strasbourg gunman two days after an attack near the city's Christmas market. At least three people were killed on Tuesday evening and 13 injured, including five critically, when a gunman, armed with a handgun and knife, opened fire just before 8pm. Officials named the suspect as Strasbourg local, Chérif Chekatt, a 29-year-old with a long criminal record who has served prison sentences in France and Germany for several offences, including serious robbery.

There was a heavy armed police presence in Strasbourg following the attack Credit: AP

He was on a terror watch list after reportedly being radicalised in prison. Following the attacks, the government raised the terror alert to its highest level nationwide, while 1,800 additional soldiers have been deployed across France to help patrol streets and secure crowded events. Photos of Chekatt have been distributed with the warning: "Individual dangerous, above all do not intervene." More than 700 police officers are involved in the search for Chekatt, but despite police checks at the border, officials fear he may already have fled to neighbouring Germany.

Cherif Chekatt, the suspect in the shooting in Strasbourg, France Credit: French Police via AP

The suspect was reported to have shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is great" in Arabic) as he launched his attack which left another 12 injured, five critically. One of the dead was named as Thai tourist 45-year-old Anupong Suebsamarn who was travelling with his wife. Mr Suebsamarn's uncle told newspaper Khao Sod the couple had originally planned to visit Paris, but the yellow vest protests led them to change their plans, choosing to go to Strasbourg instead. Radio station EuroPhonica confirmed two members of its staff were among the injured, including 28-year-old Italian journalist Antonio Megalizzi who is in a critical condition. People had laid flowers and lit candles at the site of the attack and the Christmas market remained closed on Thursday.

People pay respect and light candles the night following the shooting in Strasbourg Credit: Christophe Ena/AP

On Wednesday evening, people prayed and sang in the nearby Protestant Church Saint-Pierre-le-Jeune. Pastor Philippe Eber said this is a moment “to think of those who died in this city because of violence. We also are thinking about all of those who weep for them, the families”. Strasbourg resident Tassia Konstantinidis said “it’s important to have a period of mourning and to remember the victims”.

French soldiers patrol in the streets following the attack which left at least three dead. Credit: AP