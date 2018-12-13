Thieves use digger to tear down front of bank in brazen heist

Police in Australia are appealing for information after a pair of brazen thieves tore down the front of a bank - using a digger.

In footage released by Victoria Police, the criminals can be seen smashing through the wall of the bank and making off with boxes of cash.

The heist took place early on Wednesday morning. The suspects activated an alarm and fled, after grabbing the money.

Witnesses reported seeing a white duel cab and dark grey wagon near the front of the bank about a short time before police were called.