Virgin Galactic aims to send tourist rocket into space for first time

Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is hoping to reach the edge of space for the first time in an historic test flight which could move the dream of space tourism closer to a reality.

Virgin Space Ship Unity is undergoing the final checks in preparation for the long-awaited test flight from the Mojave desert in California today that officials hope will see the SpaceShipTwo craft fly higher than 50 miles, widely considered to be the boundary of space.

Virgin Galactic development of its commercial spaceline has taken longer than expected. It hit a major setback in 2014 when the first experimental craft broke apart during a test flight, killing the co-pilot.

Over 600 people from more than 50 countries have reserved their places, at $250,000 dollars (£200,000) a seat, on the six-passenger rocket.