- ITV Report
-
Virgin Galactic aims to send tourist rocket into space for first time
Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is hoping to reach the edge of space for the first time in an historic test flight which could move the dream of space tourism closer to a reality.
Virgin Space Ship Unity is undergoing the final checks in preparation for the long-awaited test flight from the Mojave desert in California today that officials hope will see the SpaceShipTwo craft fly higher than 50 miles, widely considered to be the boundary of space.
Virgin Galactic development of its commercial spaceline has taken longer than expected. It hit a major setback in 2014 when the first experimental craft broke apart during a test flight, killing the co-pilot.
Over 600 people from more than 50 countries have reserved their places, at $250,000 dollars (£200,000) a seat, on the six-passenger rocket.
The spacecraft was named by the late Professor Stephen Hawking and the renowned physician's iris features on the side of the craft.
"It's a day that we've been waiting for for a long time," chief executive George Whitesides told reporters at the Virgin Galactic facilities at Mojave Air and Space Port.
Test pilots Mark "Forger" Stucky and Rick "CJ" Sturckow are due to take the controls.
Despite the SpaceShipTwo having already completed three powered test flights, Virgin Galactic officials remained cautious, warning there there could be many reasons why the flight could end short of its goal or be aborted altogether.
"Risk is a valuable part of forward progress and intrinsic in risk is sometimes you have good days and sometimes you have bad days," Mr Whitesides said.
"I think we can authentically say that we're obviously hoping for a good day tomorrow but the risk of a not good day is still possible."