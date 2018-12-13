Warning over chemical levels in children’s slime toys

Tests of children’s toy slimes have found almost half failed EU safety limits for the presence of a potentially harmful chemical. Which? tested 13 products from a range of high street and online retailers and found five failed the EU safety standard limit for boron in toys, while another product classified as a putty also failed. Boron is found in borax, a common ingredient in slime that helps to create its stickiness. The EU safety limit is 300mg/kg for slime and 1200mg/kg for putty.

Essenson DIY Slime Kit Credit: Which?/PA

Frootiputti, produced by Goobands and for sale in Hamleys, had four times the permitted limit, while HGL’s Ghostbusters slime, which can be bought in Smyths Toys Superstores, had more than three times the limit. Which? said both manufacturers had disagreed with its categorisation of their products as slime and argue that their products are actually putty and therefore pass the EU standard. Fun foam, made by Zuru Oosh and sold by Argos, is classified as putty but it failed the testing as it was found to have a level of 1700mg/kg. The DIY Slime Kit, made by Essenson and available from Amazon, contained a purple slime that had four-and-a-half times the legal level of boron.

Zuru Oosh Fun Foam Credit: Which?/PA

Two other slimes, Jexybox 30z Glossy Slime (pink) sold by eBay and ME Life TicTock Fluffy Slime (pink) sold by Amazon, also contained levels of the chemical in excess of EU safety standards, Which? found. Over-exposure to boron can cause skin irritation, diarrhoea, vomiting and cramps in the short-term. According to the European Commission, exposure to very high levels of boron may also impair fertility and could cause harm to an unborn child in pregnant women. Earlier this year, Which? found that eight out of 11 toy slime products tested exceeded the EU safety limit. Which? said it was concerned that some of the slimes that had been tested were making it on to shelves because they were being marketed as putty instead of slime.

