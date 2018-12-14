Friday will get off to a cold and frosty start with central parts of the UK seeing temperatures well below freezing first thing.

However, many of us will have a fine day with plenty of sunny spells.

Eastern counties may turn cloudier at times, with the odd shower affecting North Sea coasts and parts of East Anglia, although these will be light and you'll be unlucky to catch one.

In the west, cloud will be thicker at times, perhaps giving some light rain across parts of Northern Ireland at times.

For many places, temperatures will struggle in the low to mid single figures, but we could see highs of 10 Celsius (50 F) across southern Ireland.