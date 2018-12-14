Abortion bill completes passage through the Seanad

A bill to legalise abortions in Ireland has passed through all its parliamentary stages. The proposed legislation completed its passage through the upper house, the Seanad, on Thursday evening after a marathon debate. It will now go to president Michael D Higgins to be formally signed into law, ahead of coming into effect in January.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The new laws, which passed through the Dail lower house last week, will allow for unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, subject to a cooling off period and a requirement for medical consultation. After 12 weeks abortions will be permitted in exceptional circumstances. The legislation will give effect to the result of a referendum in May. The poll delivered landslide support for the repeal of a section of the state’s constitution – the Eight Amendment – that provided the legal basis for the country’s near blanket ban on abortion.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.