Amber weather warning issued as snow and freezing rain forecast in UK

A rash of weather warnings have been issued across the UK for the start of the weekend as a collection of rain-bearing frontal systems sweep in from the Atlantic and meet the very cold air that has sat across us for the end of the working week.

This meeting of air masses will create some hazardous winter conditions over the next 48 hours - giving, most notably, a period of snow, mainly over higher ground, with the greatest accumulations and impacts in Northern Scotland.

Perhaps more significantly, however, there is also the likelihood of a period of widespread freezing rain, particularly for upland areas between Central Scotland and the north Midlands with the main risks being from Saturday afternoon. Amber warnings have been issued.

These warnings sit within a broader Yellow warning for snow and ice which covers most of Scotland and Northern England, extending into East Wales, the South Midlands and East Anglia and lasting into Sunday morning.

Freezing rain is rare in the UK, and this event being so widespread is more unusual still. Those on the roads can be particularly badly affected with black ice, falling branches (through sheer weight of accumulated ice) and damage to power lines.