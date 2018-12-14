Giant boulder smashes through bedroom wall amid rockfall

A man had a lucky escape after a giant boulder weighing several tonnes smashed through the wall his bedroom.

The rockfall ploughed a hole through the wall, covering the bed with broken masonry and debris.

The man living in the property told East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) he would usually have been home at the time of the rockfall, but he had been out for the day.

Firefighters were called to the home in Hastings, East Sussex, at about 3pm on Thursday after reports the structure of the building was dangerous.