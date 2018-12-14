- ITV Report
Giant boulder smashes through bedroom wall amid rockfall
A man had a lucky escape after a giant boulder weighing several tonnes smashed through the wall his bedroom.
The rockfall ploughed a hole through the wall, covering the bed with broken masonry and debris.
The man living in the property told East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) he would usually have been home at the time of the rockfall, but he had been out for the day.
Firefighters were called to the home in Hastings, East Sussex, at about 3pm on Thursday after reports the structure of the building was dangerous.
Firefighters and building inspectors ruled the building was structurally unsafe and all the residents were evacuated.
ESFRS said: “At 3.06pm firefighters from Hastings and Battle were called to a residential property on White Rock, Hastings, following reports of a dangerous structure.
“Following a significant rockfall at the rear of a property, a rock weighing several tons had hit the building and destroyed a bedroom."
A further structural assessment of the building together with an inspection of the cliff face was due to be carried out by Hastings Borough Council.
Firefighters are urging the public to take extra care around cliffs, keep away from edges, never try to climb them and read and observe warning signs.