British round-the-world sailor Susie Goodall reunited with family
British round-the-world sailor Susie Goodall has been reunited with her family after spending more than five months at sea.
The solo yachtswoman was seen embracing her mother in Chile where authorities had directed a merchant vessel from Hong Kong to her stranded yacht.
She was rescued while competing in the Golden Globe Race – a 30,000 nautical mile solo and non-stop circumnavigation.
The 29-year-old was knocked unconscious during a storm in the Southern Ocean which hit her boat and destroyed its mast.
After her rescue she updated her followers in series of tweets letting them know how she was.
Prior to her mayday call she was fourth placed in the competition.
Golden Globe Race website officials said they had been in regular radio contact with Goodall since she regained consciousness.
She was the youngest entrant and the sole female in the demanding race.
The competition began on July 1 in Les Sables-d’Olonne, France, with 18 skippers each planning to sail non-stop and without outside assistance before returning to the same French port.
Competitors race under the same conditions as first Golden Globe Race in 1968 that was won by British sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston.
This means they are racing in boats designed prior to 1988, measuring between 32ft and 36ft, which were and have a full-length keel with rudder attached to their trailing edge.
They also have to navigate without electronic instruments or autopilots, using a sextant on paper charts.
The sporadic contact they have with their families is through their radios.