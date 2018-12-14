British round-the-world sailor Susie Goodall reunited with family

British round-the-world sailor Susie Goodall has been reunited with her family after spending more than five months at sea.

The solo yachtswoman was seen embracing her mother in Chile where authorities had directed a merchant vessel from Hong Kong to her stranded yacht.

She was rescued while competing in the Golden Globe Race – a 30,000 nautical mile solo and non-stop circumnavigation.

The 29-year-old was knocked unconscious during a storm in the Southern Ocean which hit her boat and destroyed its mast.

After her rescue she updated her followers in series of tweets letting them know how she was.