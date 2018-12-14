- ITV Report
-
Britons will have to pay €7 to visit the EU post-Brexit
Britons visiting EU countries from 2021 will have to pay a €7 fee for visa-free travel for three years, it has been confirmed.
The EU Commission said British nationals will have to complete an European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) application before they travel.
This will allow them to travel for a three-year period.
Natasha Bertaud, a spokeswoman for the EU Commission, confirmed the news in a tweet.
The charge will come into effect from 2021, when the UK's two-year transition period with the EU ends and Britain officially leaves the bloc.
Draft regulations say the system will apply to UK nationals "once Union law on free movement of Union citizens ceases to apply to them, as to other visa-free third country nationals".
The system is similar to the ESTA visa waiver programme international travellers must complete to visit the United States.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, a prominent opponent of Brexit, said the issue was "not so much the amount of money" but "the principle".
She tweeted: "Automatic VISA free travel across Europe will no longer be a right we can take for granted if Brexit goes ahead. What a sad, retrograde step."