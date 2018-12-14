Britons will have to pay €7 to visit the EU post-Brexit

Britons visiting EU countries from 2021 will have to pay a €7 fee for visa-free travel for three years, it has been confirmed.

The EU Commission said British nationals will have to complete an European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) application before they travel.

This will allow them to travel for a three-year period.

Natasha Bertaud, a spokeswoman for the EU Commission, confirmed the news in a tweet.