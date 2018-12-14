Common cranes enjoy best year since 17th century, experts say

This year has been the most successful year for common cranes in the UK since the 17th century, conservationists have said. The latest survey of the UK’s tallest bird indicated it continued to make a comeback in the country, with a record 54 pairs producing 25 chicks and bringing the national total population to around 180 birds, the RSPB said. The birds, which stand 120cm (4ft) tall, were once widespread in this country before they became extinct in the 17th century as a result of hunting and the loss of the wetlands in which they make their home.

Common cranes, seen here in flight, are now breeding in places across the country Credit: Nick Upton/RSPB Images/PA

In 1979 a small number of wild cranes returned to the UK and established themselves in an area of the Norfolk Broads, and slowly spread to other areas of eastern England with help from conservationists who worked to improve the habitat they need. And in 2010 the “great crane project” by the RSPB, Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) and Pensthorpe Conservation Trust started working to create and improve existing habitat and hand-rearing birds for release on the Somerset Levels and Moors to help boost the UK’s population. Wild cranes are now breeding in the Norfolk Broads, East Anglian Fens, Yorkshire and east Scotland as well as in south-west England, the conservationists said.

A record 54 pairs of common cranes produced 25 chicks this year Credit: Nick Upton/RSPB Images/PA