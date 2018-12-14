David Dimbleby given standing ovation at end of his last ever Question Time

David Dimbleby was given a standing ovation by guests and audience members of Question Time at the end of his last ever episode. Dimbleby has hosted the programme for 25 years.

At the end of the programme, he said: “After a quarter of a century I’m off to new pastures, or to look in search of new pastures. “But I didn’t want to end without saying something about this programme which is, of all the programmes I have ever worked in for the BBC, a truly team effort and I did want to end by thanking the people who have made it possible over the last 25 years.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.