EU leaders send Theresa May back to Parliament empty-handed and facing catastrophic Commons defeat

It was a catastrophic night for the prime minister here in Brussels on Thursday.

She was totally rebuffed by EU leaders in her request to them for a few weeks of fresh work by officials to formulate words of what she called “reassurance” such that Tory Brexiter and DUP MPs could be confident that the backstop they hate would only ever be short lived if implemented.

“We do not want the UK to think there can be any form of renegotiation whatsoever,” said EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

This means that the PM knows that as and when she puts her Brexit plan to the Commons for a vote, more than 100 of her MPs will vote against it, plus the DUP and the opposition parties. She would lose by a colossal and humiliating margin of more than 200 votes.

Her plan would be dead and the UK’s Brexit or no-Brexit future more uncertain than ever.

All EU leaders provided was a bit of carrot and a big stick to persuade recalcitrant MPs to think again and possibly back May’s and their Brexit plan.