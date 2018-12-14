EU leaders snubbed May 'because she could not tell them what she needed'

Here is the measure of Theresa May’s failure last night - according to an observer of her request to EU leaders for “assurances” that UK membership of the EU backstop would be finite and of short duration.

They were ready to help. They assumed a process of officials agreeing a text over coming week would start today, to give her the necessary words that would persuade Tory and DUP critics of her deal to ultimately support it.

But it was during the course of questioning her that they concluded such a process - such an extension of talks - would be a total waste of time.

Why?

Well according to one observer of the conversation between May and the EU27 leaders, “she could not say what would actually deliver a majority in parliament for her”.