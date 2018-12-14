Flakefleet Primary School aiming to beat Arianna Grande to Christmas number one edge closer to top spot

A primary school aiming to beat music giants such as Arianna Grande for the Christmas number one spot have edged their way to second place.

Flakefleet primary school released their single 'Light Up Flakefleet' in November with minimum budget.

The song's video, filmed on the headteacher's phone, features a partnership the school has with a local care home.

Money from song sales will go towards the Alzheimer's Society charity.

One student from the school told ITV News: "Christmas isn't just about getting presents and Santa Claus. It's about making memories and being happy."