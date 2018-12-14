- ITV Report
-
Flakefleet Primary School aiming to beat Arianna Grande to Christmas number one edge closer to top spot
A primary school aiming to beat music giants such as Arianna Grande for the Christmas number one spot have edged their way to second place.
Flakefleet primary school released their single 'Light Up Flakefleet' in November with minimum budget.
The song's video, filmed on the headteacher's phone, features a partnership the school has with a local care home.
Money from song sales will go towards the Alzheimer's Society charity.
One student from the school told ITV News: "Christmas isn't just about getting presents and Santa Claus. It's about making memories and being happy."
Watch the full single here:
Hot favourites for this year's coveted number one spot include Arianna Grande and Ava Max who've released their music with the backing and budget afforded by big labels.
Head teacher Dave McPartlin told ITV News: "I know Arianna Grande is great, we all love her.
"But can you imagine if we could put our kids at the top, what message is that sending out? You have these dreams, go for it."
The school's campaign #daretodream has already received support from celebrities such as Stephen Fry.