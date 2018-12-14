'I was completely stuck': Wheelchair user urges change after getting trapped at major restaurant chain

A wheelchair user has called for change in the way disabled people are treated after being trapped for more than an hour on a stairlift at a major chain restaurant.

Nick Bishop, who has cerebral palsy, was enjoying a Christmas meal with colleagues at a branch of Las Iguanas when he became stuck due to a mechanical fault.

He criticised the restaurant in London's Southbank for not having a "plan B", saying he hopes no one has to go through that sort of "stressful" situation anywhere else.

Las Iguanas has apologised, and Mr Bishop said the staff were "courteous and responsive" during the ordeal.

The incident occurred just days before a survey from a disability charity suggested eight in ten people with disabilities face challenges accessing pubs and bars.

Leonard Cheshire, which helps people to live as independently as they choose, found 45% of those surveyed had experienced negative attitudes from staff, while 35% had experienced negative attitudes from other customers because of their disability.