- ITV Report
European Parliament journalist becomes fourth person to die following Strasbourg Christmas market attack
A 29-year-old Italian journalist has become the fourth person to die following the Strasbourg Christmas market attack.
Antonio Megalizzi succumbed to his injuries on Friday evening after being shot in the attack on Tuesday night.
He was in the city covering the session at the European Parliament for radio station Europhonica.
The station confirmed Mr Megalizzi's death on Twitter, writing: "We sadly have to confirm that our colleague Antonio has left us. Our thoughts go to the family and all Antonio’s friends and colleagues. We ask you to respect the sad moment."
French president Emmanuel Macron laid a white rose at the scene on Friday night after a minutes silence in tribute to the victims.
He also met police officers and special forces who were involved in the manhunt for suspect Cherif Chekatt.
Chekatt was shot dead on Thursday night bringing an end to a two-day cross-border search.
Thai tourist 45-year-old Anupong Suebsamarn who was travelling with his wife, was killed at the scene.
Mr Suebsamarn's uncle told newspaper Khao Sod the couple had originally planned to visit Paris, but the yellow vest protests led them to change their plans, choosing to go to Strasbourg instead.
A further 12 people were injured after the gunman opened fire, yelling “God is great!” in Arabic before escaping, wounded, in a taxi.
After a massive investigation involving over 700 police officers French authorities cornered 29-year-old Chekatt in a warehouse in Strasbourg where he was killed during a shootout.
Chekatt, who had a long history of criminal offences and had served prison sentences in France, Germany and Switzerland, had been flagged for extremism.
Mr Macron said authorities are working to clarify how the suspect was not stopped before he could act.
The president told reporters in Brussels Friday that France should "draw from the consequences" of any police failures and work on "what could be improved."