European Parliament journalist becomes fourth person to die following Strasbourg Christmas market attack

A 29-year-old Italian journalist has become the fourth person to die following the Strasbourg Christmas market attack.

Antonio Megalizzi succumbed to his injuries on Friday evening after being shot in the attack on Tuesday night.

He was in the city covering the session at the European Parliament for radio station Europhonica.

The station confirmed Mr Megalizzi's death on Twitter, writing: "We sadly have to confirm that our colleague Antonio has left us. Our thoughts go to the family and all Antonio’s friends and colleagues. We ask you to respect the sad moment."

French president Emmanuel Macron laid a white rose at the scene on Friday night after a minutes silence in tribute to the victims.