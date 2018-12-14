Slum landlord family ordered to pay £250,000 after cramming 31 tenants into four-bedroom home

A family of slum landlords who crammed 31 tenants into a four-bedroom house has been ordered to pay back almost £250,000.

Harsha Shah, her daughter Chandni and brother Sanjay were bringing in around £112,000 a year by "stuffing 31 people into appalling conditions", the authority said.

The tenants were forced into "sleeping shifts" as night workers would swap with those who had daytime working hours at the property in Napier Road, Wembley, council officers found.

Enforcement officers from Brent Council also found a woman living in a shed in the back garden with no light or heat after a raid in 2016.

Four beds were discovered in the front room and three in each bedroom, according to the authority.